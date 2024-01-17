Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has stirred fresh speculation about her marriage with former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik through a cryptic social media post addressing the complexities of marriage and divorce.

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star, and Shoaib Malik, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, have been under the scrutiny of divorce rumors since 2022. While both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, Sania's recent cryptic social media post about the difficulties of marriage and divorce has reignited speculation.

    On Instagram, Sania shared a post emphasising the challenges of marriage and divorce, urging people to choose their battles wisely. The post addressed the complexities of various life choices, fuelling further speculation about the state of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage.

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf

    Despite ongoing divorce rumours, the couple recently celebrated their son Izhaan's success in a swimming competition. Managed by Sania, Izhaan's Instagram account shared pictures of the family celebrating the achievement. However, the persistent removal of pictures featuring Sania and Shoaib together on social media has not gone unnoticed by fans.

    In October of the previous year, Shoaib and Sania commemorated Izhaan's fifth birthday together, but recent social media observations indicate a shift in their online presence. Fans also noted alterations in Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio, where he changed his description from "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" to "Father to One True Blessing."

    Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, welcoming their first child, Izhaan, in October 2018. As the speculations persist, the couple's social media activities continue to be under close scrutiny by their followers.

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner secures spot in third round with a convincing win over Jesper de Jong

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Witness how Pankaj Tripathi embodies Atal Bihari Vajpayee; video highlights key moments of ex-PM RBA

    Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Witness how Pankaj Tripathi embodies Atal Bihari Vajpayee; video highlights key moment

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking ATG

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking

    Emmy Awards 2024: Here's why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast denied attending Matthew Perry's memoriam tribute RKK

    Emmy Awards 2024: Here's why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast denied attending Matthew Perry's memoriam tribute

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Rumours of Indian involvement in Iran bombing Pakistan on social media

    Rumours of India's role behind Iran bombing Pakistan on social media

    Where is Banke Bihari temple? 7 things to know about this Hindu shrine ATG

    Where is Banke Bihari temple? 7 things to know about this Hindu shrine

    cricket AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans osf

    AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans

    Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya? anr

    Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya?

    Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once ATGlifest

    Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon