    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    Amidst his recent marriage to actress Sana Javed, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik finds himself amidst fresh cheating allegations, following revelations made by actress Nawal Saeed. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik finds himself embroiled in cheating allegations once again, following revelations made by actress Nawal Saeed during an interview on Pakistan's Green TV Entertainment. Saeed disclosed receiving numerous text messages from married or committed cricketers, hinting at Malik among them. Although she didn't explicitly name him, her reaction hinted at his involvement, sparking widespread speculation.

    Expressing her disapproval, Saeed emphasised that cricketers, being role models for many, should refrain from such behaviour. Her comments fuelled further speculation, with social media users interpreting her reaction as confirmation of Malik's involvement.

    These accusations resurface in the wake of Malik's recent marriage to actress Sana Javed earlier this year. Journalist Naeem Hanif previously shed light on Malik's alleged infidelity, claiming that he had been involved with Javed for three years while she was still married to Umair Jaswal. Despite efforts to salvage the situation, including interventions from family members, Malik's alleged extramarital affairs reportedly strained his marriage with Sania Mirza, leading to their divorce.

