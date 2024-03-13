Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Miller allegedly postpones wedding for $150,000 BPL payday; Wasim Akram reveals

    Cricket legend Wasim Akram claims that South African cricketer David Miller postponed his wedding to play in the last three matches of BPL 2024, securing a reported $150,000 paycheck for Fortune Barishal.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    Legendary Pakistani pace bowler Wasim Akram has made a stunning revelation, suggesting that South African cricketer David Miller postponed his wedding to participate in the final three matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 for Fortune Barishal, reportedly earning $150,000 for the effort. Miller, who typically plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played a crucial role in guiding Fortune Barishal to their first BPL title. Despite recently tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Camilla Harris, Miller chose to prioritise his cricket commitments.

    Wasim Akram disclosed this surprising development during a recent episode of A Sports' 'The Pavilion' show on March 12, following a clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Earlier, Akram had criticized Abdullah Shafique for what he deemed an overly dramatic celebration after taking a catch during the PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The cricket board in Pakistan is reportedly exploring the possibility of appointing a foreign coach for the national team until the ICC Champions Trophy next year, considering the limited options and dwindling time.

    "I just found out today because we were discussing who won the BPL as we were not following because of the PSL. David Miller was offered $150,000 to play three matches. He postponed his wedding," he said on A Sports' 'The Pavillion' show on March 12 after a clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. said Wasim Akram

