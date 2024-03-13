'Unthinkable to exclude Virat Kohli': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan hits back at critics

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Irfan, has strongly criticised critics questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad, emphasising that excluding the Indian batting maestro is unthinkable. The selectors reportedly have reservations about retaining Kohli in the T20I setup, given his return after a 14-month hiatus during the Afghanistan series earlier this year. Irfan, who has faced off against Kohli in the past, commended the Indian star, stating that Kohli's ability to single-handedly win matches makes him indispensable for the T20 World Cup team.

Speaking on News24, Irfan defended Kohli's significance, citing his pivotal role in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer, guiding India to the runner-up position. Addressing concerns about Kohli's batting approach not aligning with India's pursuit of a fearless brand of T20 cricket, Irfan dismissed critics and asserted that questioning Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad is akin to amateur cricket discussions.

Irfan also highlighted the importance of strike rate in T20 cricket, emphasising that a higher strike rate alleviates pressure on the team. He pointed out that scoring quickly in T20s is crucial, creating a more favourable situation for the incoming batsmen.

In summary, Mohammad Irfan vehemently defended Virat Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, dismissing doubts raised by critics and asserting Kohli's ability to deliver match-winning performances.

