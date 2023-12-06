Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

Glenn Maxwell, pledges an enduring commitment to entertaining IPL audiences, expressing his intent to participate until he physically can't.

The dynamic allrounder, Glenn Maxwell, who played a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup triumph, has affirmed his commitment to entertaining IPL crowds as long as he physically can. Despite eyeing a second T20 World Cup victory for Australia in the United States and the West Indies next year, Maxwell, 35, expressed gratitude for the IPL's impact on his career. After a brief rest following his return from India, he is set to lead the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League opener. Maxwell, a key player for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hopes that more Australians gain IPL experience before the T20 World Cup in June, emphasising the tournament's invaluable learning environment.

The Australian white-ball squad, still riding high from their recent ODI World Cup win, now aspires to hold both the 20-over and 50-over titles simultaneously, echoing England's accomplishment. Maxwell looks ahead to an exciting summer, emphasising the importance of players earning headlines for the right reasons in the upcoming BBL season.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell said at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB [de Villiers] and Virat [Kohli] for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

"Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin."

Australia's white-ball group remain on a high after last month's stunning ODI World Cup final victory over India. After winning their first T20 World Cup in 2021, Australia were unable to back it up at home when they hosted last year's edition.

But the men's national side now have an opportunity to replicate England's achievement by holding the 20-over and 50-over crowns at the same time.

"As soon as we won this World Cup, we all talked about the refocus towards the next one," Maxwell said. "I'm hoping it's going be a really exciting summer for the BBL, with what is just around the corner.

"Hopefully a little bit more importance on putting your name up in the headlines for the right reasons and trying to push for those spots."

