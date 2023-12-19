IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings secures Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore
In a high-stakes bidding at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings secured New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for a significant sum of Rs. 14 crore.
In the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings successfully acquired the services of New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for a hefty sum of Rs. 14 crore. The bidding process witnessed a prolonged duel between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, with Delhi eventually bowing out. Chennai Super Kings entered the fray after a patient wait, engaging in a back-and-forth battle with Punjab Kings, who eventually withdrew from the competition.
Daryl Mitchell's potential role as a replacement for the released English all-rounder Ben Stokes from the CSK roster adds intrigue to this strategic acquisition. Teams showed a willingness to invest in the Kiwi player, particularly impressed by his stellar performance in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, where he amassed 552 runs at an impressive average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 111.06.
Previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Mitchell played two matches after being acquired for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh. Notably, the 32-year-old went unsold in the preceding year's auction when listed at a base price of Rs. 1 crore.
Mitchell, known for his middle-order prowess, boasts an average of 24.86 in T20 Internationals, featuring in 56 matches for New Zealand.
