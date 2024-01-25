IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England skipper Ben Stokes' gesture of giving autograph to ball boy goes viral

In the 1st Test between India and England in Hyderabad, the tea break at the end of the 2nd session highlighted a heartwarming moment as Captain Ben Stokes generously gave an autograph to a ball boy.

Despite facing an earlier collapse, England has made a solid recovery, with Stokes nearing his half-century and receiving support from Wood at the other end. With just two more wickets to go, Stokes is expected to adopt an aggressive approach in the session following the tea break.

