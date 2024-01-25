Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England skipper Ben Stokes' gesture of giving autograph to ball boy goes viral

    In the 1st Test between India and England in Hyderabad, the tea break at the end of the 2nd session highlighted a heartwarming moment as Captain Ben Stokes generously gave an autograph to a ball boy.

    In the 1st Test between India and England in Hyderabad, during the tea break at the end of the 2nd session, Ben Stokes, the captain, was observed graciously giving an autograph to a ball boy, it was a commendable gesture by England's skipper.

    Despite facing an earlier collapse, England has made a solid recovery, with Stokes nearing his half-century and receiving support from Wood at the other end. With just two more wickets to go, Stokes is expected to adopt an aggressive approach in the session following the tea break.

