Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to become leading run-getter in India vs England Tests

    In a historic moment at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, England's star batsman Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the leading run-scorer in Tests between India and England.

    Cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to become leading run-getter in India vs England Tests osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    During the first Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, England's prolific batsman Joe Root achieved a significant milestone, adding yet another accolade to his illustrious career. Root surpassed the former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 2535 runs, becoming the leading run-scorer in Tests between India and England. The 32-year-old achieved this milestone by hitting a boundary off Axar Patel in the 21st over of England's first innings.

    The updated list of most runs in India vs England Tests now stands as follows:

    Joe Root - 2544*
    Sachin Tendulkar - 2535
    Sunil Gavaskar - 2348
    Sir Alastair Cook - 2431
    Virat Kohli - 1991

    Joe Root's accomplishment cements his position as the highest run-scorer in the history of the India vs England Test series, showcasing his consistency and prowess on the cricketing stage.

    As the match heads into the lunch break, the session of play has been captivating, offering a diverse range of cricketing moments. The English openers began with a 'Bazball' start, showcasing aggression. However, they encountered challenges against the spinners, with Ashwin and RJ making breakthroughs in the top-order. Bairstow and Root then took charge, preventing their team from faltering.

    Through a combination of counter-punching and a bit of luck, they've managed to keep England in a relatively positive position at the break. As anticipated, the ball has started to turn, bringing the Indian spinners, including Ashwin, RJ, and Axar, into action. Despite their effective spells, the spin trio might feel a bit unlucky not to have secured more wickets. The dismissals of Duckett, Crawley, and Pope marked key moments in the session, but with the score at 108 for 3, the overall balance remains fairly even.

    Also Read: Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious? osf

    5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious?

    Cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral snt

    Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav clinches back-to-back ICC T20I player of the year awards osf

    Suryakumar Yadav clinches back-to-back ICC T20I player of the year awards

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Ratna Award: Know interesting facts, eligibility and more rkn

    Bharat Ratna Award: Know interesting facts, eligibility and more

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie' RKK

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie'

    Ram Lalla idol's expressions changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened, reveals Sculptor Arun Yogiraj vkp

    Ram Lalla idol's expressions changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened, reveals Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Inspiring devotion: Artist with no hands creates breathtaking sketch of Ram Lalla idol (WATCH) snt

    Inspiring devotion: Artist with no hands creates breathtaking sketch of Ram Lalla idol (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024 Govt may announce steps to promote NPS gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Govt may announce steps to promote NPS?

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon