IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to become leading run-getter in India vs England Tests

In a historic moment at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, England's star batsman Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the leading run-scorer in Tests between India and England.

During the first Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, England's prolific batsman Joe Root achieved a significant milestone, adding yet another accolade to his illustrious career. Root surpassed the former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 2535 runs, becoming the leading run-scorer in Tests between India and England. The 32-year-old achieved this milestone by hitting a boundary off Axar Patel in the 21st over of England's first innings.

The updated list of most runs in India vs England Tests now stands as follows:

Joe Root - 2544*

Sachin Tendulkar - 2535

Sunil Gavaskar - 2348

Sir Alastair Cook - 2431

Virat Kohli - 1991

Joe Root's accomplishment cements his position as the highest run-scorer in the history of the India vs England Test series, showcasing his consistency and prowess on the cricketing stage.

As the match heads into the lunch break, the session of play has been captivating, offering a diverse range of cricketing moments. The English openers began with a 'Bazball' start, showcasing aggression. However, they encountered challenges against the spinners, with Ashwin and RJ making breakthroughs in the top-order. Bairstow and Root then took charge, preventing their team from faltering.

Through a combination of counter-punching and a bit of luck, they've managed to keep England in a relatively positive position at the break. As anticipated, the ball has started to turn, bringing the Indian spinners, including Ashwin, RJ, and Axar, into action. Despite their effective spells, the spin trio might feel a bit unlucky not to have secured more wickets. The dismissals of Duckett, Crawley, and Pope marked key moments in the session, but with the score at 108 for 3, the overall balance remains fairly even.

