BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces plans for WPL 2024: Single-venue format and February kickoff

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday that the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in February will follow the format of the inaugural season, being held exclusively in one city. Shah, also the convenor of the WPL committee, revealed that the league is scheduled to kick off in the second or third week of February 2024.

Contrary to earlier discussions of a multi-city format similar to the IPL, Shah emphasised the decision to streamline logistics for this edition. The venue, he explained, will be confined to a single state due to logistical considerations, ensuring smoother operations.

Delving into venue options, Shah mentioned possibilities in Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, with multiple venues available, including Ahmedabad and Rajkot. A final decision on the venue, Shah stated, will be a collaborative effort between the BCCI and WPL franchises, acknowledging the need for careful consideration to avoid scheduling conflicts with domestic matches in various states.

Shah expressed confidence in the heightened success of WPL in the upcoming edition, citing the significant interest shown by franchises in Indian players during the auction. Notably, he highlighted the substantial amounts received by two uncapped Indian players as a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the women's cricket league.

