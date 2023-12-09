WPL 2024 auction: What the five squads look like; complete list of players sold and unsold here

The WPL 2024 auction kicked off with Australian star Phoebe Litchfield, who was also picked by the Giants for a significant INR 1 crore. Another Australian all-rounder, Annabel Sutherland, shared the honor of being the joint-most expensive player of the 2024 auction, fetching a substantial INR 2 crore and joining the Delhi Capitals.

In the 2024 Women's Premier League auction on Saturday, Kashvee Gautam made history by becoming the most expensive uncapped player, securing a staggering INR 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants. The auction kicked off with Australian star Phoebe Litchfield, who was also picked by the Giants for a significant INR 1 crore. Another Australian all-rounder, Annabel Sutherland, shared the honor of being the joint-most expensive player of the 2024 auction, fetching a substantial INR 2 crore and joining the Delhi Capitals.

A notable twist unfolded at the auction as Sri Lanka's renowned captain, Chamari Athapaththu, and West Indies' Deandra Dottin remained unsold. Adding to the surprises, Indian uncapped player Vrinda Dinesh surpassed the INR 1 crore mark, securing a noteworthy INR 1.3 crore deal with UP Warriorz.

Here's how the 5 WPL squads look like at the end of the WPL 2024 Auction:

Delhi Capitals

Squad Size: 18 (Including 6 overseas players)

Acquisitions: Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2 crore), Aparna Mondal (Rs 10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction Overview: Ahead of the inaugural WPL, the Capitals boasted a formidable squad, with the only perceived gap being the absence of a backup wicketkeeper for Taniya Bhatia. To address this, they reacquired Aparna Mondal, the released wicketkeeper, at her base price. The decision not to secure the services of Uma Chetry, an Assam player known for quick scoring, might be seen as a missed opportunity.

In a noteworthy move, the Capitals engaged in a fierce bidding war with the Mumbai Indians and successfully acquired Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. This strategic acquisition enhances the team's flexibility, providing a reliable option in case Marizanne Kapp requires rest and strengthening the overall all-round capabilities of the squad.

Full squad: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants

Squad Size: 18 (Including 6 overseas players)

Acquisitions: Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1 crore), Meghna Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (Rs 10 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (Rs 2 crore), Priya Mishra (Rs 20 lakh), Lauren Cheatle (Rs 30 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (Rs 10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (Rs 10 lakh), Veda Krishnamurthy (Rs 30 lakh), Tarannum Pathan (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction Overview: The Giants have reason to be content with the composition of their squad, boasting multiple all-round options, a formidable batter, and the inclusion of an express fast bowler in Kashvee Gautam. The decision to prioritize Phoebe Litchfield over Chamari Athapaththu suggests a strategic move to address batting concerns from WPL 2023, aiming to fortify their lineup with a reliable and skilled player.

Choosing the Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce, an associate player, provides the Giants with the flexibility to field five overseas players in the playing XI. The unexpected return of Veda Krishnamurthy adds experience to their middle order, adding an element of surprise to their squad composition.

Full squad: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle*, Kathryn Bryce*, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians

Squad Size: 18 (6 overseas players)

Acquisitions: Shabnim Ismail (Rs 1.2 crore), S Sajana (Rs 15 lakh), Amandeep Kaur (Rs 10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (Rs 10 lakh), Keerthana Balakrishnan (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction overview: Mumbai City FC made a significant effort to secure the services of Shabnim Ismail, presumably as a backup to Issy Wong. Despite their pursuit of a high-profile all-rounder, they lost out on Annabel Sutherland to the Capitals.

The inclusion of wristspinner Amandeep Kaur adds a surprising element to the team, considering the scarcity of players with her skill set in the women's circuit. Already a formidable and title-winning outfit, Mumbai City FC has strengthened their bowling options with the additions of Fatima Jaffer and Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Full squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail*, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad Size: 18 (6 overseas players)

Acquisitions: Georgia Wareham (Rs 40 lakh), Kate Cross (Rs 30 lakh), Ekta Bisht (Rs 60 lakh), Shubha Satheesh (Rs 10 lakh), S Meghana (Rs 30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (Rs 30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (Rs 30 lakh)

Auction overview: Georgia Wareham serves as a direct substitute for Dane van Niekerk, offering leg-spinning prowess along with the ability to make substantial contributions in the lower-middle order. The recruitment of Kate Cross, following the release of Megan Schutt, provides Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a dependable choice, leveraging her wealth of experience playing in India.

The inclusion of Ekta Bisht and Sophie Molineux caters to RCB's specific need for dependable left-arm spin, effectively replacing the departed Preeti Bose and Sahana Pawar. This strategic move aligns with the team's vision for a well-rounded and reliable bowling attack.

Full squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, Georgia Wareham*, Kate Cross*, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux*

UP Warriorz

Squad Size: 18 (6 overseas players)

Acquisitions: Danni Wyatt (Rs 30 lakh), Vrinda Dinesh (Rs 1.3 crore), Poonam Khemnar (Rs 10 lakh), Saima Thakor (Rs 10 lakh), Gouher Sultana (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction overview: Securing Danni Wyatt at her base price stands out as a steal, reminiscent of the successful acquisition of Alyssa Healy in the previous auction. The team's focus on bolstering Indian batting options, evident from the WPL 2023, is reflected in their substantial investment in Vrinda Dinesh. Gouher Sultana, an experienced player, serves as a reliable backup for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Despite entering the auction with the second-largest purse, Warriorz ended up with the most unused funds. Their strategy of prioritizing additional batting options raises questions, especially considering the release of Ismail, making their approach in this regard somewhat perplexing.

Full squad: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Danni Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Full list of sold and unsold players in WPL 2024 Auction:

1. Phoebe Litchfield, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

2. Danni Wyatt, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

3. Bharti Fulmali, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

4. Mona Meshram, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

5. Veda Krishnamurthy, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants on base price

6. Poonam Raut, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

7. Naomi Stalenberg, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

8. Maia Boucher, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

9. Priya Punia, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

10. Gerogia Wareham, Australia (Base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

11. Devika Vaidya, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

12. Annabel Sutherland, Australia (Base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

13. S Meghana, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

14. Deandra Dottin, West Indies (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) goes unsold.

15. Nadine de Klerk, South Africa (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

16. Meghna Singh, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

17. Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

18. Bess Heath, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

19. Sushma Verma, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

20. Amy Jones, England (Base price of Rs 40 lakh) goes unsold.

21. Tammy Beaumont, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

22. Nuzhat Parween, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

23. Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

24. Kim Garth, Australia (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) goes unsold.

25. Simran Bahadur, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

26. Shabnim Ismail, South Africa (Base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.2 crore.

27. Shamilia Connell, West Indies (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

28. Kate Cross, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

29. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

30. Preeti Bose, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

31. Ekta Bisht, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 60 lakh.

32. Alana King, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

33. Gouher Sultana, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh

34. Inoka Ranaweera, Sri Lanka (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold.

35. Drishya I V, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

36. Vrinda Dinesh, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore.

37. Trisha Poojitha, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

38. Jasia Akhter, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

39. Arushi Goel, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

40. Ridhima Aggarwal, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

41. Simran Shaikh, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

42. G Divya, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

43. Sarah Bryce, Scotland (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

44. Aparna Mondal, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals at base price.

45. Theertha Satish, UAE (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

46. Shivali Shinde, India (Base price of Rs 20 lakh) goes unsold.

47. Uma Chetry, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

48. Kashvee Gautam, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at Rs 2 crore.

49. Poonam Khemnar, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

50. S Sajana, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at Rs 15 lakh.

51. Gautami Naik, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

52. Amandeep Kaur, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at base price.

53. G Trisha, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

54. Saima Thakor, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

55. Raghvi Bist, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

56. Parushi Prabhakar, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

57. Hurley Gala, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

58. Nishu Choudhary, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

59. Aditi Chauhan, India (Base price of Rs 20 lakh) goes unsold.

60. Komal Preet Kour, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

61. Komal Zanzad, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

62. Haorungbam Chanu, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

63. Rekha Singh, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

64. Tara Norris, USA (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

65. Parunika Sisodia, USA (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

66. Priya Mishra, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rs 15 lakh.

67. Sunanda Yetrekar, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

68. Sonam Yadav, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

69. Amisha Bahukhandi, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold.

70. Nicola Carey, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold

72. Alice Davidson Richards, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold

73. Lauren Cheatle, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh

74. Kristie Gordon, England (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) goes unsold

75. Dhara Gujjar, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

76. Katherine Bryce, Scotland (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh

77. Mannat Kashyap, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh

78. Ashwini Kumari, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh

79. Nicola Hancock, Australia (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

80. Millicent Illingworth, Australia (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

81. Fatima Jaffer, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

82. Keerthana Balakrishnan, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

83. Paige Scholfield, England (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

84. Anushka Sharma, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

85. Iris Zwilling, Ireland (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

86. Bhavana Goplani, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

87. Devika K, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh), goes unsold

88. Priyanka Koushal, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh), goes unsold

89. Shubha Satheesh, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh

90. Tanisha Singh, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) goes unsold

91. Simran Bahadur, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

92. Gouher Sultana, India (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh

93. Sophie Molineux, Australia (Base price of Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

94. Tarannum Pathan, India (Base price of Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh