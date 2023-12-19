Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI's game-changing move: Two bouncers per over approved for IPL 2024 season

    In a game-changing decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the nod to a significant rule alteration for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant rule adjustment, allowing bowlers to deliver two bouncers per over, according to reports. This rule modification, aimed at enhancing the competition between bat and ball, has undergone successful testing during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a domestic T20 tournament in India. The decision is now slated for implementation in the upcoming IPL season.

    As per the rule change has received approval and is set to bring a new dynamic to the game. Indian fast bowler Jyadev Unadkat expressed enthusiasm about the alteration, emphasizing its potential impact on bowlers' strategies. Unadkat believes that the allowance of two bouncers per over provides an added advantage for bowlers, especially in keeping batsmen guessing about the possibility of a second bouncer.

    Unadkat elaborated on the benefits, stating that the rule adjustment would force batsmen weak against bouncers to adapt and would provide bowlers with an additional weapon in their arsenal. He highlighted the rule's significance, particularly in death overs, as it broadens the range of options for fast bowlers beyond relying solely on yorkers.

    The potential implications of this rule change are expected to influence the mindset of the 10 IPL franchises, influencing their strategies during the auction. Star pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Geral Coetzee, and Josh Hazlewood are already highly coveted, and the introduction of this rule could intensify the competition among teams vying for these bowling talents.

