BBL 2023-24: Moises Henriques stands firm amid clean catch catch controversy

Sydney Sixers' captain, Moises Henriques, asserts the cleanliness of a remarkable catch that has stirred controversy in the Big Bash League. Despite debates over adherence to cricket's catch rules, Henriques remains resolute in his stance.

Sydney Sixers captain, Moises Henriques, remains unwavering in his assertion that his remarkable catch to dismiss Tom Rogers in the Big Bash League was taken cleanly, sparking debates over the nuanced aspects of cricket's rules. In Tuesday night's clash, the Melbourne Stars secured their first win of the season with an eight-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers. However, the spotlight shifted to Henriques' catch, which, upon replay scrutiny, suggested a potential breach of the rulebook.

Ascending high in the mid-off region, Henriques secured the ball before descending to the ground, where it appeared that the ball might have grazed the turf while in his right hand. Cricket regulations dictate that a catch is only deemed complete when the fielder has full control of their body, preventing the ball from making contact with the ground during that period.

Despite a soft call of out and a subsequent review, third umpire Claire Polosak deemed there was insufficient evidence to overturn the decision, expressing uncertainty about whether Henriques had his fingers under the ball.

Henriques, adamant about the legitimacy of his catch, remarked, "I obviously felt it was out. I felt I had complete control over the ball... I felt like the ball was never going to come out once I had landed."

Acknowledging the similarities with Mitchell Starc's contentious catch in the Ashes, Henriques acknowledged the existing gray area in the game, where fielders may feel confident in their ball control even if the rules suggest otherwise.

Reflecting on the evolving nature of dismissals in cricket, Henriques noted, "Back in the day, those types of dismissals are just called out all the time. But obviously now with the video rate is bigger and clearer than ever, they can really slow that down and have a big look at it."

While defending his catch, Henriques also revealed an injury to his left shoulder during the action. While he continued on the field, his fitness for the upcoming clash against Sydney Thunder on Saturday remains contingent on his recovery.

Also Read: IND vs SA, Day 2: Dean Elgar's century steers South Africa to a dominant position at Centurion