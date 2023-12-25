Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian star Glenn Maxwell's hilarious commentary during BBL game leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

    Glenn Maxwell, the charismatic Australian all-rounder, steals the spotlight with his uproarious commentary during a recent BBL clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.

    cricket Australian star Glenn Maxwell's hilarious commentary during BBL game leaves internet in splits (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Australian cricket's lively all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, known for his infectious humor on the field, once again charmed fans with his witty commentary during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder. Maxwell, serving as the Melbourne Stars skipper, engaged with commentators, delivering amusing remarks about former teammate Brett Lee and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. Despite the Stars' loss to Thunder by five wickets, Maxwell's mic'd up moments became an internet sensation. Beyond the BBL, Maxwell has expressed his commitment to the IPL, declaring his intention to play in the prestigious league "until he can't walk anymore." The 35-year-old, a key player in Australia's recent ODI World Cup triumph in India, is set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season. Maxwell emphasizes the invaluable learning experience the IPL provides, especially in preparation for the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

    "The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP).

    "I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career, the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

    "You're rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he said.

    Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

    "Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin."

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos osf

    Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH) snt

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH)

    cricket Michael Holding slams ICC's "Hypocrisy" in Usman Khawaja controversy osf

    Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan's name in politics vkp

    Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan’s name in politics

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt makes first appearance with daughter Raha [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt makes first appearance with daughter Raha [PICTURES]

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read anr

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read

    Bethlehem to Jerusalem: 7 places associated with Jesus' life ATG

    Bethlehem to Jerusalem: 7 places associated with Jesus' life

    cricket Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos osf

    Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon