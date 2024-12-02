NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers

Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy’s acquisition arm to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Underweight’ with a price target of $22.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners ($NEP) soared nearly 10% in morning trade on Monday after Morgan Stanley gave the stock a double upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Underweight’ with a price target of $22.

Meanwhile, its parent company NextEra Energy ($NEE), saw its shares fall by over 1%.

NextEra Energy Partners is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy focused on acquiring and managing contracted clean energy assets to generate stable cash flows for investors.

While uncertainty looms over federal clean energy policies following President elect-Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. Election 2024, Morgan Stanley expects minimal impact on renewable infrastructure. 

The brokerage highlighted that a full repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is unlikely due to bipartisan support for domestic manufacturing incentives and clean energy projects in Republican-led states. 

It also noted that the recent selloff offers a compelling buying opportunity, especially with the conclusion of the company's strategic review expected by December.

NextEra Energy Partners’ stock fell nearly 15% on Oct. 23 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss of $0.43 per share for the third quarter. NEP also announced a 37% reduction year-over-year (YoY) in cash available for distribution raising red flags about future payouts.

Screenshot 2024-12-02 115743.png

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped two levels as well, to ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) from neutral a day ago, along with an uptick in chatter to ‘high’ from ‘low’ on Thanksgiving weekend.

Some investors on the platform don’t expect dividends to be cut at all. 

Like Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan also expects the companies’ strategic review to uplift market sentiment. In a research note after NextEra Energy Partners’ third quarter results, the brokerage highlighted that a transfer of assets from its parent company and an adjustment in dividend payouts could provide a clearer picture of how the company plans to grow,

“A dropdown announcement, in conjunction with a distribution reset, could be a catalyst for the stock and provide increased growth visibility into fiscal 2026 and beyond,” JP Morgan said. 

The stock has lost over 38% of its value this year so far.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Recent Stories

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation snt

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Winner Prediction: Nikhil or Gautam? RBA

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Winner Prediction: Nikhil or Gautam?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon