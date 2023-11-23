Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness'

    Chennai Super Kings' dynamic all-rounder, Ben Stokes, has decided to take a break from IPL 2024, citing the need to manage his workload and prioritise fitness.

    CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness'
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Ben Stokes opts for rest, he excludes himself from IPL 2024 for workload and fitness concerns. Chennai Super Kings had previously indicated they would assess Stokes' participation post the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. In a statement on their website, the franchise expressed their support for Ben's decision.

    The franchise, in a statement on their website, said they were "supportive of Ben in his decision". Stokes, who had come out of ODI retirement to play the ODI World Cup in India recently, was one of England's best batters on show even as the team had a horror run in the tournament. Stokes revealed that he would be undergoing knee surgery soon after the World Cup, a step he had been delaying for a while. Depending on his rehab, Stokes and ECB will determine the timeline of his return.

    Stokes, who was Super Kings' most expensive buy ever in the auction ahead of the 2023 IPL season - INR 16.25 crore (US$ 1.98 million approx. at the time) - played just two games through the season, scoring 15 runs and bowling just the one over. This was partly because of the left-knee injury, which had forced him to start the season as a specialist batter. The injury to the knee had been a long-standing one, but had flared up during England's tour of New Zealand in February this year. Stephen Fleming, the Super Kings coach, had said at the time that the team would wait for Stokes to be "100% ready" before asking him to bowl.

    Also Read: Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
