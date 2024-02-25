Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter

    In a masterful display, Australia secures a clean sweep in the T20 series against New Zealand with a dominant victory in a rain-affected match.

    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Australia secured a comprehensive victory in the rain-affected third Twenty20 against New Zealand, winning by 27 runs in Auckland. Australia completed a clean sweep of 3-0 victory in the series. New Zealand, chasing a revised target of 126 off 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, fell short at 98-3 in response to Australia's 118-4 from 10.4 overs. Despite Glenn Phillips' notable 40 not out off 24 balls, the required run rate escalated after losing quick wickets. Australian bowler Spencer Johnson, in his series debut, impressed with figures of 1-10 off two overs.

    Rain interruptions disrupted Australia's innings at Eden Park, limiting their batting opportunities. Opener Travis Head contributed 33 off 30 balls, with Matthew Short's impactful 27 off 11 balls and Glenn Maxwell's brisk 20 off nine earning them recognition. Australia dominated the series with previous wins in Wellington and Auckland.

    Matthew Wade, serving as Australian captain in the absence of Mitch Marsh, expressed satisfaction with squad depth exploration, particularly praising the bowlers for their clinical performance. Wade noted that the series served as ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup in June.

    New Zealand faced challenges with injuries sidelining key players, including Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Devon Conway, while Kane Williamson was absent due to personal reasons. Despite these setbacks, Captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged Australia's quality, stating that they were simply too good in the last two games. The teams now shift their focus to the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning in Wellington on Thursday.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
