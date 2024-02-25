Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaps accolades on young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, drawing comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni, following Jurel's gritty 90 in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Sunil Gavaskar lavished high praise on Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper, following his resilient innings of 90 in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Gavaskar drew parallels between Jurel's "presence of mind" and the legendary MS Dhoni, expressing the belief that Jurel could be the next Dhoni in the making. Despite falling short of his maiden Test century by just a few big hits, Gavaskar emphasized that if Jurel maintains his current batting form, he is destined to accumulate numerous centuries in the future.

    During the commentary on Sports 18, Gavaskar noted Jurel's composure and suggested that the young cricketer's mental acuity was reminiscent of Dhoni's. Gavaskar anticipated that Jurel, who displayed an impressive performance in Ranchi, would continue to rack up centuries in the upcoming matches.

    In the fourth Test, Jurel, resuming from an overnight score of 30, added 60 runs in the first session on day 3, showcasing resilience and determination. However, his quest for a century was thwarted by Tom Hartley, who clean bowled Jurel in just his second Test.

    The former India captain also acknowledged Jurel's partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, which saw them defy England for a significant part of the first session on the third day. Their eighth-wicket stand of 76 runs, spanning 202 deliveries, played a crucial role in stabilising India's innings after the team suffered setbacks on day 2.

    Jurel's innings, featuring six fours and four sixes, came to an end at the hands of Tom Hartley just before the lunch break. Despite missing out on a century, Gavaskar reiterated his confidence that Jurel's impressive cricketing instincts would lead to many future centuries.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi

