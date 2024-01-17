Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans

    In a remarkable journey from security guard to cricket sensation, Shamar Joseph made a dream debut in Test cricket by taking the wicket of Steven Smith with his first ball in the Adelaide Test against Australia.

    cricket AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Shamar Joseph, the West Indies fast bowler, has transcended his humble beginnings as a security guard to realise his dream on the cricket field, making a stellar start to his Test career. In the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, Joseph, with just five first-class matches to his name, achieved a remarkable feat by dismissing Steven Smith with his inaugural ball.

    During the opening day in Adelaide, Joseph had already left an impact by contributing 36 runs in a last-wicket partnership of 55 with Kemar Roach. However, it was in the ninth over of Australia's innings that he etched his name in cricket history. Delivering a well-pitched ball outside off, Joseph induced Smith, who was opening for the first time in Tests, to play, resulting in a thick edge expertly caught at third slip.

    This accomplishment makes Joseph the 23rd bowler to claim a wicket with his first ball in men's Tests, only the second West Indian to achieve this after Tyrell Johnson in 1939. Another member of this exclusive club, Nathan Lyon, who struck with his first delivery on debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, is also participating in this Test.

    Hailing from the small village of Baracara in Guyana, Joseph was one of three debutants in the West Indies' side, along with Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves. His impactful performances during West Indies A's tour of South Africa last year, where he secured 12 wickets, had already caught the attention, with Ian Bishop expressing high hopes for him due to his attitude and physical capabilities, as revealed before the Australia series on ESPNcricinfo.

    Also Read: India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more osf

    India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan snt

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan

    NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam's reaction after Daryl Mitchell's six hits camera goes viral (WATCH) snt

    NZ vs PAK: Cameraman, who went viral after Mitchell's six and Babar's reaction in 2nd T20I, receives new gear

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya? anr

    Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya?

    Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once ATGlifest

    Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once

    Ram Mandir: Gifts from goddess Sita's town to Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Gifts from goddess Sita's town to Ayodhya

    7 low-maintenance dog breeds for small family RBA

    7 low-maintenance dog breeds for small family

    Kerala: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Kochi CM pinarayi Vijayan thanks prime minister anr

    Kerala: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon