    India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more

    As India gears up to face Afghanistan in the third and final T20I, speculation surrounds potential changes in the lineup, with a focus on testing bench strength.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Set to face Afghanistan in the conclusive T20I of the three-game series in Bengaluru on Wednesday, India, led by Rohit Sharma, has already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the series comfortably in hand, the focus now shifts to a potential clean sweep, prompting speculation about changes in the lineup. In the previous match, Virat Kohli made a comeback to T20I cricket after 14 months but managed only 29 runs off 16 balls. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma endured a duck in both matches, failing to make a significant impact.

    Given the dead rubber nature of the third T20I, the hosts might opt to test their bench strength. Players like Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan could be in contention for a spot. In the last match, Kohli replaced Tilak Varma in the Playing XI, securing the No. 3 position. Shivam Dube, an all-rounder, showcased stellar performances with both bat and ball, cementing his place in the team.

    The management may consider including wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, potentially replacing Jitesh Sharma. While Jitesh has proven himself as a capable finisher, India might prioritize giving a chance to the seasoned Samson in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

    In the all-rounder department, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar remain strong options. However, there's a possibility that Kuldeep Yadav could replace Sundar in the lineup.

    When it comes to fast bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar have handled the pace department well. Nevertheless, the management could introduce Avesh Khan into the attack.

    Pitch Report:

    The preceding T20I held at this venue in December presented an unexpected challenge to India and Australia due to a sticky surface. Considering the considerable time that has elapsed since the ODI World Cup and that particular match, the current conditions might bring a change in the pitch dynamics. It remains to be seen whether the fresh conditions on offer will revert to the typical characteristics observed in the past.

    Probable XI for India:

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan.

