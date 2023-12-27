Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam stunned by Pat Cummins' unplayable delivery (WATCH)

    In a gripping Test match between Pakistan and Australia, Babar Azam found himself in disbelief as Pat Cummins delivered an unplayable ball, shattering his stumps on Day 2.

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam stunned by Pat Cummins' unplayable delivery (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

    Babar Azam was left in awe as Pat Cummins delivers an unplayable ball, shattering his stumps during Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia.Despite a promising start by Pakistan's top order, former captain Babar Azam couldn't make a significant contribution with the bat. Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, dismissed him for just 1 run. Expected to build on the momentum set by Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's half-centuries, Babar faced only six balls before Cummins bowled an exceptional delivery on the seventh, leaving Babar astonished.

    Since the Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar has struggled to find his form. Despite being relieved of captaincy duties, he hasn't been able to bat freely, especially in the current series against Australia. Cummins' off-cutter was a standout moment, leaving Babar visibly stunned.

    Pakistan had a strong second session, with Shafique leading the charge in an attempt to match Australia's first innings total of 318 runs.

    In response, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a positive start, surviving numerous appeals as Pakistan aimed for their first Test win in Australia since 1995. Shafique had a stroke of luck on 16 when an lbw appeal by Nathan Lyon was turned down, with Cummins opting not to review. However, ball-tracking later indicated that it could have been out.

    Cummins, who recently reached the 500-wicket milestone, continued to pose a significant threat. He eventually earned his reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip after scoring 10 runs. Labuschagne had been resilient on day one, contributing an overnight score of 44 off 120 balls. Usman Khawaja, another standout performer for Australia, continued his fine form on Day 2 before being dismissed for 63 off 155 balls.

    Mitchell Marsh added 41 runs off 60 balls as Australia surpassed the 300-run mark in their first innings.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 1st Test: Poor light halts play in Centurion, Proteas lead by 11 runs; Day 2 talking points

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Play halted due to poor light, South Africa lead by 11 Runs; Day 2 highlights osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Poor light halts play in Centurion, Proteas lead by 11 runs; Day 2 talking points

    cricket BBL 2023-24: Moises Henriques stands firm amid clean catch catch controversy osf

    BBL 2023-24: Moises Henriques stands firm amid clean catch catch controversy

    cricket IND vs SA, Day 2: Emotional Farewell: Elgar's century steers South Africa to a dominant position at Centurion osf

    IND vs SA, Day 2: Dean Elgar's century steers South Africa to a dominant position at Centurion

    cricket Litton Das steers Bangladesh to maiden away T20I victory over New Zealand osf

    Litton Das steers Bangladesh to maiden away T20I victory over New Zealand

    WATCH Virat Kohli fulfills young fan's wish; autographs RCB jersey in heartwarming gesture snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli fulfills young fan's wish; autographs RCB jersey in heartwarming gesture

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Railway station in UP renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Ayodhya Railway station in UP renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    WATCH Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet snt

    WATCH: Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Play halted due to poor light, South Africa lead by 11 Runs; Day 2 highlights osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Poor light halts play in Centurion, Proteas lead by 11 runs; Day 2 talking points

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim snt

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim

    Explained Different types of WhatsApp scams and proven tips for ensuring online safety snt

    Explained: Different types of WhatsApp scams and proven tips for ensuring online safety

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon