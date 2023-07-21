Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley's magnificent century puts England in command on Day 2

Day 2 of the Ashes Test between England and Australia witnessed a captivating display of cricket, with Zak Crawley's sensational century stealing the limelight. England's batting prowess and disciplined bowling set the tone for an enthralling contest, leaving Australia on the back foot.

The day began with England's experienced campaigner, James Anderson, outfoxing Pat Cummins with a peach of a delivery on the very first ball. This early breakthrough set the tone for England's disciplined bowling attack, which put pressure on the Australian batsmen from the outset.

Chris Woakes was on fire, but his celebration was short-lived as a no-ball denied him a well-deserved fifer early in the day. However, Woakes kept his composure and eventually managed to claim his maiden Ashes fifer, showcasing his relentless determination. Australia, batting first, put up a respectable total of 317 runs before getting bundled out, thanks to Woakes' heroics and tight bowling from the rest of the English bowlers.

England's batting response was nothing short of extraordinary. Zak Crawley, who had impressed with his performances in the past, delivered a career-defining performance on Day 2. He displayed composure, elegance, and a wide array of shots that left the Australian bowlers searching for answers.

Crawley, along with the experienced Moeen Ali, formed a formidable partnership, bringing up a century stand between them. Their partnership not only helped England surpass Australia's first-innings total but also laid a solid foundation for a sizable lead. Moeen Ali, who reached 3000 Test runs during his innings, showcased his all-round ability as he blunted the Australian attack with ease. Ali's 15th Test fifty was a testament to his batting prowess and provided England with the much-needed stability.

As the day progressed, Zak Crawley's innings reached monumental proportions, surpassing his previous Test best. The young batsman's marathon knock of 189 was finally halted when he dragged one onto the stumps, but not before showcasing his immense potential and ability to perform under pressure.

Captain Joe Root also made a significant contribution, scoring a gritty 84 before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. England's tailenders, Stokes and Brook, ensured that the team finished the day with a substantial lead.

As Day 2 concluded, England stood tall at 384/4, leading Australia by 67 runs. The momentum has firmly shifted in favor of the hosts, who will be looking to build on their impressive performance on the following days.

Zak Crawley's exceptional century will undoubtedly be etched in Ashes history, and his innings has put England in a commanding position. With the series poised delicately, all eyes will be on the remaining days as the cricketing world awaits more enthralling contests between these arch-rivals.