India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations

The anticipation grows as cricket fans witness the historic 100th Test match between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad to get under way. This landmark Test holds two significant milestones: it marks the 100th encounter between the two teams, and it also celebrates star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's 500th international match, a feat only achieved by three other Indian cricket legends - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.

The ongoing West Indies tour has been emotional for Kohli, and he would undoubtedly want to leave a mark with a commanding performance in this milestone match. However, there is a potential obstacle in the form of rain, which threatens to play spoilsport on Day 1 and beyond. The weather forecast indicates rain on all five days of the momentous Test.

There are showers predicted during morning and evening sessions in Trinidad, with approximately 98-99 per cent cloud cover and 96 per cent humidity on Day 1. The forecast for Day 2 shows a reduced cloud cover of around 60 per cent and 1.8 mm of rain. Day 3 might bring an increase in cloud cover to 75 per cent, accompanied by possible thunderstorms. 4th and 5th days also have a 60% chance of rain.

While the prospects seem gloomy for the initial days, cricket enthusiasts hope for improved playing conditions on the last two days, with cloud cover dropping to 36 and 38 per cent on Sunday and Monday, respectively. It will be interesting to see what unfolds on Day 1 at Trinidad. Fans would be hoping that the weather gods will allow the Test match to proceed without interruption.

