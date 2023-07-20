Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations

    The highly anticipated 100th Test match between India and West Indies faces a rain threat as cricket fans await the historic clash at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. 

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 9:23 PM IST

    The anticipation grows as cricket fans witness the historic 100th Test match between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad to get under way. This landmark Test holds two significant milestones: it marks the 100th encounter between the two teams, and it also celebrates star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's 500th international match, a feat only achieved by three other Indian cricket legends - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.

    The ongoing West Indies tour has been emotional for Kohli, and he would undoubtedly want to leave a mark with a commanding performance in this milestone match. However, there is a potential obstacle in the form of rain, which threatens to play spoilsport on Day 1 and beyond. The weather forecast indicates rain on all five days of the momentous Test.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rahul Dravid's ultimate raise for Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match

    There are showers predicted during morning and evening sessions in Trinidad, with approximately 98-99 per cent cloud cover and 96 per cent humidity on Day 1. The forecast for Day 2 shows a reduced cloud cover of around 60 per cent and 1.8 mm of rain. Day 3 might bring an increase in cloud cover to 75 per cent, accompanied by possible thunderstorms. 4th and 5th days also have a 60% chance of rain.

    While the prospects seem gloomy for the initial days, cricket enthusiasts hope for improved playing conditions on the last two days, with cloud cover dropping to 36 and 38 per cent on Sunday and Monday, respectively. It will be interesting to see what unfolds on Day 1 at Trinidad. Fans would be hoping that the weather gods will allow the Test match to proceed without interruption.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day"

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

