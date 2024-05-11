Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book

Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for using the term 'Bible' in the title of her book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.'

The Bollywood actress received a warning after a lawyer named Christopher Anthony filed a lawsuit objecting to the book title and demanding its prohibition.

Mr Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, claims in his petition that the inclusion of the word "bible" in the book's title offends the Christian community.

"Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," he stated.

Mr Anthony claims the star exploited the phrase to obtain "cheap publicity" for her book.

The book, due out in 2021, follows the 43-year-old actor's pregnant experience and offers advice for expectant mothers.

