Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day"

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes the spotlight in the latest campaign video for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The campaign, titled "It Takes One Day," is a joint effort by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and was unveiled in Mumbai.

    The World Cup tournament will kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19. The campaign aims to connect cricket fans worldwide to the concept of "Navarasa," representing the nine emotions most commonly experienced during a cricket match, as stated by the ICC.

    Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the promotional video also features renowned cricketers like JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

    The campaign highlights memorable moments from the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup and showcases the raw emotions shared by players and fans alike over the course of a One Day match. The film captures the essence of the nine Navarasa emotions - anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect, and wonder - depicting the rollercoaster of emotions experienced in just one day.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rahul Dravid's ultimate raise for Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match

    ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed his excitement for the campaign's launch, anticipating the forthcoming World Cup in Ahmedabad. He emphasized how the campaign celebrates the spirit of One Day International cricket and builds anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah underlined the significance of the ODI format, which delivers thrilling moments and intense battles, captivating fans globally. He emphasized the campaign's role in creating excitement for the event and promoting cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
