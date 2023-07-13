Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' childhood connection: drawing 'Dragon Ball Z' characters to ease anxiety

    Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, has revealed a unique childhood habit that helped him cope with anxiety and nervousness.

    cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' childhood connection: drawing 'Dragon Ball Z' characters to ease anxiety osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    During the dramatic third Ashes Test in Headingley, Ben Stokes, now captain of the England Test team, found himself feeling nervous and anxious. To alleviate his nerves, Stokes resorted to drawing characters from his favorite anime show, Dragon Ball Z. As the match intensified and his teammates Harry Brook and Chris Woakes neared the target, Stokes sat on the England balcony, doodling on a page from a crossword puzzle book.

    Stokes filled the page with the faces of various Dragon Ball Z characters, but it wasn't enough. Overwhelmed with anticipation, he started pacing around the dressing room, unable to witness the final moments of his team's thrilling victory that kept the Ashes series alive.

    The story of Ben Stokes parallels that of the lead character in Dragon Ball Z, a show he watched extensively during his childhood. Stokes has assembled a team of selfless teammates, akin to the characters in the anime, to defend the values and principles he has built alongside Brendon McCullum.

    However, on this occasion, Stokes wasn't the protagonist. He wasn't the one leading the charge against Australia with unwavering determination. Instead, the victory was fueled by a young player who embraced England's new fearless approach and a cherished veteran experiencing it for the first time. 

    It added an emotional and deeper layer to the team. At times, it has been challenging to separate the bravado and aggression often associated with this England team from their genuine will to win matches. It would be unwise to assume that a team led by Ben Stokes doesn't always step onto the field with the intention to win.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Despite criticism, England retain Jonny Bairstow in squad for Old Trafford Test against Australia

    Also Read: Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Ashwin opens up about WTC Final exclusion and emphasises the significance of memories osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Ashwin opens up about WTC Final exclusion and emphasises the significance of memories

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India dominates opening day of first Test with stellar bowling and opening partnership osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India dominates opening day of first Test with stellar bowling and opening partnership

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwins spins his way to mutilple milestones

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his way to mutilple milestones

    cricket Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know osf

    Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH) snt

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH)

    7 Liver-friendly foods for optimal health: Nourish your Liver naturally MSW EAI

    7 Liver-friendly foods for optimal health: Nourish your Liver naturally

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Arvind Akela Mahi Srivastava SEXY romantic song Tere Dil Ke Chhajje Se goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Arvind Akela-Mahi Srivastava's SEXY romantic song ‘Tere Dil Ke Chhajje Se’ goes VIRAL

    Chocolate to Mango: 6 popular Ice Cream flavours in India vma

    Chocolate to Mango: 6 popular Ice Creams in India

    Mood enhancer to stress reliever: 5 benefits of using bath salts ATG EAI

    Mood enhancer to stress reliever: 5 benefits of using bath salts

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon