Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' childhood connection: drawing 'Dragon Ball Z' characters to ease anxiety

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, has revealed a unique childhood habit that helped him cope with anxiety and nervousness.

During the dramatic third Ashes Test in Headingley, Ben Stokes, now captain of the England Test team, found himself feeling nervous and anxious. To alleviate his nerves, Stokes resorted to drawing characters from his favorite anime show, Dragon Ball Z. As the match intensified and his teammates Harry Brook and Chris Woakes neared the target, Stokes sat on the England balcony, doodling on a page from a crossword puzzle book.

Stokes filled the page with the faces of various Dragon Ball Z characters, but it wasn't enough. Overwhelmed with anticipation, he started pacing around the dressing room, unable to witness the final moments of his team's thrilling victory that kept the Ashes series alive.

The story of Ben Stokes parallels that of the lead character in Dragon Ball Z, a show he watched extensively during his childhood. Stokes has assembled a team of selfless teammates, akin to the characters in the anime, to defend the values and principles he has built alongside Brendon McCullum.

However, on this occasion, Stokes wasn't the protagonist. He wasn't the one leading the charge against Australia with unwavering determination. Instead, the victory was fueled by a young player who embraced England's new fearless approach and a cherished veteran experiencing it for the first time.

It added an emotional and deeper layer to the team. At times, it has been challenging to separate the bravado and aggression often associated with this England team from their genuine will to win matches. It would be unwise to assume that a team led by Ben Stokes doesn't always step onto the field with the intention to win.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Despite criticism, England retain Jonny Bairstow in squad for Old Trafford Test against Australia

Also Read: Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know