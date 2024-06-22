T20 World Cup 2024: USA's Steven Taylor embraces Jamaican heritage ahead of clash against West Indies

USA's Steven Taylor is set to face West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024, expressing his pride in representing his Jamaican heritage and gearing up for a competitive match against his childhood heroes.

USA opener Steven Taylor is gearing up for a significant clash against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he will be representing not just his team but also his Jamaican heritage. Born to Jamaican parents in Florida, Taylor expressed his excitement about facing the team he grew up supporting.

"I'm representing my parents, my Jamaican heritage," Taylor said ahead of the match. "At the end of the day, I might be born American, but I speak more Jamaican than I speak American sometimes."

Taylor, who has played for three different CPL franchises and represented Jamaica in regional cricket, reminisced about his childhood memories of watching legends like Brian Lara and Chris Gayle play for West Indies. Now, he finds himself on the World Cup stage, aiming to make an impact against his childhood heroes.

"I used to sing the song 'rally' growing up as a kid," Taylor recalled. "To have the chance to play against West Indies now, on the highest stage of cricket, it might be a great feeling."

Reflecting on their previous encounters, Taylor pointed out the USA's resilient performance against West Indies in the 50-over World Cup qualifier last year, despite losing by 39 runs. He believes his team has the potential to defeat the opposition if they play their best cricket.

"We know that we have a chance of beating them once we play good cricket on the day," Taylor said confidently.

Looking ahead to the match, Taylor highlighted the friendly rivalry with his former Barbados Tridents teammate Akeal Hosein, whom he plans to challenge right from the first ball.

"He's a good friend of mine," Taylor said. "I know most of his tricks so for sure I'll be hunting him, first ball."

Despite a tough loss to South Africa in their opening Super Eight fixture, Taylor remains optimistic about USA's chances in the tournament.

"We're just here to play good cricket," Taylor emphasised. "At the end of the day, we know that we're going to be the underdogs for all teams that we play against in the Super Eights."

The match between USA and West Indies promises to be an exciting clash, with Taylor and his teammates eager to make their mark and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup.

