Euro 2024: Portugal reach last-16 with comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkiye

Portugal confirmed their place in the last-16 as Group F winners of Euro 2024 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Turkiye on Saturday. The match, played at a packed Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, saw the Portuguese side dominate both halves, leaving Turkiye with little chance to mount a comeback.

The match began with a close call for Portugal as Turkiye's Kerem Akturkoglu almost opened the scoring in the sixth minute. However, he was unable to connect properly with only Diogo Costa to beat, missing a crucial early opportunity.

Portugal capitalized on Turkiye's missed chance in the 21st minute. Bernardo Silva displayed his clinical finishing by sweeping home a left-footed shot inside the penalty area, putting Portugal ahead.

Turkiye's troubles compounded as an own goal by Samet Akaydin doubled Portugal’s lead. A mix-up with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir led to Akaydin inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side in disarray.

In the second half, Portugal continued to exert their dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo, showing his playmaking skills, teed up Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes coolly slotted the ball past his Manchester United teammate Bayindir, extending Portugal's lead to three goals.

Ronaldo had a chance to add his name to the scoresheet but spurned the opportunity. A perfect cross from Bernardo Silva found Ronaldo in a prime position, but the superstar failed to guide the ball goalward from close range.

With this victory, Portugal not only confirmed their spot in the last-16 but also secured their position as Group F winners. Their performance highlighted their strength and depth, setting a strong precedent for the knockout stages.

