Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

Major League Cricket (MLC), the franchise T20 tournament, is set to make its debut in the USA. With the aim of promoting cricket in the country, MLC has gained official sanction from the ICC and has attracted significant financial backing

What is MLC?

MLC, operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and sanctioned by USA Cricket, is a franchise-based T20 league. It has received official sanction from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has garnered significant financial backing, including investments from Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe.

Format and Fixtures

MLC will kick off on July 13 and feature a 19-game tournament in its inaugural season. The matches will be played between six teams: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing each other once in the league phase. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, consisting of an eliminator, two qualifiers, and the final. The fixtures will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville.

Star Players and Team Ownership

MLC has attracted renowned players from around the world. Los Angeles Knight Riders have Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell, while New York features Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, and Kieron Pollard. San Francisco Unicorns have Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, and Corey Anderson, and Texas Super Kings boast Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and David Miller. Seattle Orcas have Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, and Sikandar Raza, and Washington Freedom will showcase talents like Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen. Four out of the six teams are owned by IPL franchise owners, adding an element of familiarity and competition.

Broadcast and Audience

MLC matches can be watched on Willow TV in the USA and Canada, Sports18 and Jio in India, and various other platforms worldwide. The tournament has already generated excitement, with the opening fixture between Texas and Los Angeles already sold out. The presence of South Asian and Caribbean expats, as well as the national cricket community, is expected to draw a strong audience.

As MLC kicks off, cricket fans in the USA and around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing this new addition to the franchise T20 landscape. With exciting teams, star players, and the potential to promote cricket in a non-traditional market, MLC promises to be an exciting and impactful venture for the sport.