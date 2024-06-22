Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre responds to NEET, NET row with 7-member reform committee; Who is on the panel?

    The newly formed committee is tasked with analyzing the entire examination process, suggesting measures to enhance efficiency, and conducting a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols of the NTA.

    Centre responds to NEET, NET row with 7-member reform committee; Who is on the panel? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing row surrounding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, the Ministry of Education has taken a decisive step by constituting a high-level committee of experts to ensure the transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations. The announcement was made on Saturday (June 22).

    "In order to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforming the examination process, improving data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and functioning of the NTA," the ministry said.

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    The newly formed committee is tasked with analyzing the entire examination process, suggesting measures to enhance efficiency, and conducting a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols of the NTA. The committee will also recommend improvements in data security protocols and the overall structure and functioning of the NTA.

    The seven-member committee will be chaired by former ISRO chief Dr. K Radhakrishnan and includes distinguished members such as Dr. Randeep Guleria, Prof. BJ Rao, Prof. Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal.

    According to the education ministry, the committee is expected to submit its report within two months.

    In a statement, the ministry stressed that the panel will scrutinise the end-to-end examination process and suggest measures to improve system efficiency. Additionally, the committee will review the existing SOPs/protocols of the NTA and recommend enhancements to ensure compliance and integrity at every level.

    'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

    This move follows promises made by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take tough action against NTA officials for any irregularities. Pradhan took moral responsibility for the shortcomings and reaffirmed the government's commitment to zero-error testing.

    However, he stopped short of agreeing to demands for the immediate cancellation of the medical entrance test, stating that the decision would be reconsidered only if credible evidence of large-scale irregularities, such as a paper leak, emerged.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) AJR

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Connectivity commerce collaboration: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH) AJR

    'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

    Kasaragod Central University SFI union faces backlash over insulting posters; Removed amid protests AJR

    Kasaragod Central University SFI union faces backlash over insulting Indian flag; Poster removed amid protests

    Safety concerns grow after Siwan bridge collapse, second incident in Bihar (WATCH) AJR

    Safety concerns grow after Siwan bridge collapse, second incident in Bihar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 house plants that help with Lung health ATG

    Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 house plants that help with Lung health

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) AJR

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Thalapathy Vijay birthday: GOAT teaser dropped; actor performs high-octane stunts [WATCH] ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay birthday: GOAT teaser dropped; actor performs high-octane stunts [WATCH]

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game osf

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon