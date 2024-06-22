India, Bangladesh agree on medical e-visa for patients, new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I am confident that together we will realise the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh,” adding that they have kept their focus on “connectivity, commerce and collaboration”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday held a bilateral meeting in Delhi to further boost the cooperation between two neighbouring countries based on mutual interest and shared cultural values.

During their meeting, the two countries inked 10 pacts on digital partnership, green partnership, maritime cooperation and blue economy, space cooperation, railway connectivity, oceanography, defence and strategic operation studies, and renewed pacts on health and medicine, disaster management and fisheries.

Centre responds to NEET, NET row with 7-member reform committee; Who is on the panel?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I am confident that together we will realise the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh,” adding that they have kept their focus on “connectivity, commerce and collaboration”.

PM Hasina said, “As Dhaka and Delhi have started new journeys, we charted the future course of action, to ensure a smart Bangladesh by following Vision 2041 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Besides, New Delhi and Dhaka also made a slew of announcements which would take the two democracies a step further in their bilateral relations.

Among the announcements are India will provide medical e-visa for patients from Bangladesh and opening of a new Assistant High Commission of India in Rangpur.

They also agreed to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and send a technical team to discuss the Teesta River water-sharing plan.

In their meeting, the two prime ministers decided to start new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata, new bus service between Chittagong and Kolkata, commencement of goods train services between Gede-Darsana and Haldibari-Chilahati upto Dalgaon, and construction of Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Sirajganj.

They also announced the commencement of the export of 40 MegaWatt of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid, joint technical committee for discussions on renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty.

Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

For training of Bangladeshi police officers, India will grant 350 slots to Dhaka and the Muktijoddha Scheme for the medical patients with an upper ceiling of 8 lakh per patient.

Bangladesh joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. It must be mentioned here that the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 14th East Asian Summit. It is also part of the SAGAR mission to expand and facilitate regional cooperation of India's maritime neighbours.

They also announced a commercial agreement between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank for the launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This is the first bilateral meeting after the government formation earlier this month. Hasina was among seven leaders from the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region who had attended the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

She was on a two-day India visit, ending today.

Latest Videos