    Ashes 2023: Despite criticism, England retain Jonny Bairstow in squad for Old Trafford Test against Australia

    England retains Jonny Bairstow as wicketkeeper in the 14-man squad for the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia, despite criticism, while considering the return of James Anderson and facing selection dilemmas.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

    England have shown faith in Jonny Bairstow by including him in their 14-man squad for the fourth Test against Australia. Bairstow has faced criticism for his performance as the wicketkeeper, having missed eight chances in the previous three Tests. Despite calls for Ben Foakes to replace him, captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have expressed support for Bairstow. Following their three-wicket victory in the third Test, England has decided to stick with the same group for the upcoming clash in Manchester.

    The hosts find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series with two Tests remaining as they aim to reclaim the Ashes, which they last won in 2015. Ben Foakes, regarded by Stokes as the best wicketkeeper in the world, was not included in the squad at the start of the season due to Bairstow's return from a broken leg. However, Bairstow's movement behind the stumps has appeared sluggish since his recovery from multiple leg fractures, ligament damage, and a dislocated ankle.

    Bairstow, who was England's Test player of the year in 2022 and known for his aggressive batting, has only managed to make a significant impact with the bat once in the Ashes series. He scored 78 runs on the opening day of the series but has struggled to replicate that performance since then. Ollie Robinson, who experienced back spasms in the previous match, has retained his place in the squad but is being closely monitored by the medical team.

    James Anderson, England's record Test wicket-taker, is expected to return to the team at his home ground in Lancashire. Anderson was rested for the third Test after a relatively quiet start to the series, leading to suggestions of his declining form at the age of 40. His comeback could result in Robinson making way in the playing XI.

    Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, faces a selection dilemma with the impressive performance of Mitch Marsh and the return of Cameron Green from injury. Marsh delivered a superb century as a replacement for the injured Green in the previous Test. McDonald must now consider how to accommodate both all-rounders in the team. Opener David Warner's poor performance in the third Test puts his place in jeopardy, and leaving out Scott Boland would allow Marsh and Green to be included.

    McDonald acknowledged the challenge of making the right selection decisions, praising Marsh for his outstanding performance and versatility. Marsh showcased his bowling skills alongside his batting prowess, which he has demonstrated in previous matches in England. The coaching staff has much to weigh up in terms of team balance and the role of their all-rounders as they prepare for the fourth Test.

    "We've got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up. We've got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our all-rounders," McDonald said.

    "He's made a pretty good case. I thought he was outstanding this game. There's a lot to like with how he matches up against England. I thought he was impressive with the ball as well, and he's done that before in England," he added.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
