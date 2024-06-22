Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha to convert to ISLAM post marriage? Here's what we know

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to wed in a civil ceremony on June 23, affirming a secular union

Image credits: SonakshiSinha/Instagram

Upcoming Civil Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal set for a civil marriage on June 23, confirmed by Zaheer's father

Secular Ceremony

The wedding will eschew Hindu and Muslim rituals, focusing on a secular, heartfelt union

Religious Freedom

Zaheer's father emphasizes Sonakshi will not convert post-marriage, highlighting their respect for each other's faiths

Family Support

Shatrughan Sinha dispels rumors, affirming his pride and support for Sonakshi's decision, confirming his attendance

Star-Studded Affair

Bollywood celebrities like Honey Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Aayush Sharma, and Huma Qureshi expected at the wedding

Film Connections

Co-stars from Sonakshi's upcoming film, including Fardeen Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari, are also on the guest list

Media Insights

Reports indicate the wedding won't be an intimate affair, with significant Bollywood figures set to attend and celebrate

