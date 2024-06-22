Sonakshi Sinha to convert to ISLAM post marriage? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to wed in a civil ceremony on June 23, affirming a secular union
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal set for a civil marriage on June 23, confirmed by Zaheer's father
The wedding will eschew Hindu and Muslim rituals, focusing on a secular, heartfelt union
Zaheer's father emphasizes Sonakshi will not convert post-marriage, highlighting their respect for each other's faiths
Shatrughan Sinha dispels rumors, affirming his pride and support for Sonakshi's decision, confirming his attendance
Bollywood celebrities like Honey Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Aayush Sharma, and Huma Qureshi expected at the wedding
Co-stars from Sonakshi's upcoming film, including Fardeen Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari, are also on the guest list
Reports indicate the wedding won't be an intimate affair, with significant Bollywood figures set to attend and celebrate