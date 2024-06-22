T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure first Super 8 win with a 9-wicket victory over USA at Kensington Oval

The West Indies clinched their first Super 8 stage win in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating the USA by 9 wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Roston Chase's career-best bowling figures and Shai Hope's explosive batting led the men in Maroon to a comprehensive victory.

West Indies' Dominant Bowling Performance

The men in Maroon won the toss and elected to bowl first. Their decision proved fruitful as Roston Chase delivered his career-best T20I figures of 3/19. Andre Russell also impressed with 3/31, while Alzarri Joseph contributed significantly, taking 2/31. The trio effectively stifled the USA's batting lineup, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Explosive Start to the Chase

Shai Hope, replacing regular opener Brandon King in the lineup, started the chase with aggressive intent. He added a solid 67 runs for the opening wicket with Johnson Charles, who scored 15 off 14 balls. However, left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh managed to dismiss Charles in the 7th over, briefly slowing the momentum.

Hope and Pooran Seal the Win

Nicholas Pooran then joined Hope at the crease, and the two continued to dominate the bowlers. Milind Kumar's introduction in the 9th over proved costly as he conceded 22 runs, with Hope smashing three consecutive sixes, effectively ending the chase.

Hope remained unbeaten on 82 off just 39 balls, an innings that included 4 fours and 8 sixes. Pooran supported with an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls, featuring a four and 3 sixes. Their partnership ensured a comprehensive victory for the West Indies.

USA's Struggles Continue

Harmeet Singh was the only wicket-taker for the USA, with figures of 1/18. Saurabh Netravalkar (0/31) and Milind Kumar (0/22 in 1 over) were unable to contain the West Indian batsmen, with Kumar being hit for three maximums in his lone over.

Having lost their first two fixtures in the Super 8s, the USA has no chance of progressing to the semi-finals. They will play their final game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the same venue.

Upcoming Fixtures

The West Indies, buoyed by this victory, will face South Africa on Sunday night, hoping to build on their momentum and secure a place in the semi-finals.

