T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs USA: Aaron Jones smashes a mammoth 101m six which lands on the stadium roof (WATCH)

Aaron Jones, the power-hitting sensation from the USA, stunned cricket fans with a colossal 101m six that landed on the stadium roof during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against the West Indies. This incredible feat adds to his growing reputation as one of the tournament's standout performers.

Aaron Jones from the USA has emerged as the standout performer of the T20 World Cup 2024. Known for his powerful hitting, Jones showcased his exceptional skills in the tournament's opening game against Canada and continued to display his brute force in the ongoing contest against the West Indies.

Jones Smashes 101m Six!

Jones, who has already amassed 13 sixes in the tournament—the highest by any player—made sure the West Indies experienced his six-hitting prowess firsthand. Facing Alzarri Joseph, Jones launched a mammoth 101m six that landed on the rooftop of the stadium.

Joseph delivered a length ball on the stumps, and Jones, anticipating the delivery, stayed back in his crease and unleashed a monstrous hit. The ball connected perfectly with the sweet spot of his bat and soared high, landing on the stadium roof. The crowd erupted in awe as the ball traveled what seemed like a million miles.

West Indies Fight Back

However, the joy for the USA was short-lived. The West Indies mounted a strong comeback, first claiming the wicket of Andries Gous. Then, Roston Chase managed to dismiss the "big fish" Aaron Jones by shattering his stumps.

The USA, having already lost four wickets within the first 10 overs, finds themselves in a precarious position. They need to win this contest to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals.

Jones' explosive batting and his incredible 101m six will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the tournament, demonstrating the sheer talent and potential he brings to the USA cricket team. As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the USA to see if they can turn the tide and secure a crucial victory.

