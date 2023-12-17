Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

    Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan orchestrated a stunning victory for India in the 1st ODI against South Africa. Arshdeep's dream first spell, securing a maiden five-wicket haul, and Avesh's menacing performance dismantled the Proteas, limiting them to a mere 116 runs.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    In the 1st ODI between India and South Africa, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan delivered exceptional performances, leading to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory for India. Arshdeep bowled a remarkable first spell, securing a maiden five-wicket haul, while Avesh provided valuable support with four wickets. The South African batting lineup, considered strong, crumbled for just 116 runs in 27.3 overs.

    India chased down the target in 16.4 overs, with debutant B Sai Sudharshan showcasing his talent by scoring an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls. Partnered by Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 balls), Sudharshan made the chase appear effortless. The Indian pacers, taking cues from seniors Shami and Bumrah, exploited the moisture in the pitch, making the Proteas look inexperienced.

    Despite criticism for inconsistency in T20s, Arshdeep redeemed himself by dismantling South Africa's top order in the first Powerplay, taking four wickets. Avesh complemented with rapid and full deliveries, causing trouble for the batsmen. The Indian pacers maintained pressure, with Arshdeep completing his five-wicket haul in the second spell.

    The Proteas, accustomed to success at the 'Bull Ring,' faced an unexpected challenge. Only three players from the World Cup final were in the playing eleven, yet India's backup pacers impressed. Arshdeep's variations and Avesh's pace disrupted the Proteas, leading to wickets at regular intervals. Notably, Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal showcased Arshdeep's exceptional skills, leaving the right-hander bewildered.

    South Africa struggled throughout the innings, with Andile Phehlukwayo's late resistance helping them reach a modest 116 runs. However, Arshdeep, in his second spell, secured his five-for, ensuring India's emphatic victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

    Also Read: IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 7:20 PM IST
