Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match

Andre Russell paid a special tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers. In a heartwarming moment, the West Indies all-rounder recreated SRK's famous pose by extending his arms wide and flexing his muscles, eliciting cheers from the crowd. Shah Rukh Khan, present at the match, applauded Russell's gesture and reciprocated with a flying kiss.

The camaraderie between the explosive cricketer and the Bollywood icon was on full display, adding a touch of entertainment to the game. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders emerged victorious, securing a six-wicket win against Desert Vipers. This incident adds another chapter to the well-documented mutual admiration between Andre Russell and SRK, especially in their shared journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

"Woww, So he's playing more than one role in this movie. So, I think it's gonna be another hit movie. Definitely like the action, the little funny sides of Shah Rukh. So you know, it's just the trailer, just imagine watching the full movie. Hopefully it's showing in Guyana and we can all go and watch it," said Russell in the video.

