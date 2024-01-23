R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja earn well-deserved spots in the prestigious ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for their outstanding performances in 2023.

Indian spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja secure deserving positions in the esteemed ICC Men's Test Team of the Year, acknowledging their exceptional performances throughout 2023. This recognition highlights their skills and valuable contributions to the realm of Test cricket.

Two Indian players missed out on a spot in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year, captained by Australia's Pat Cummins. Despite the absence of India's skipper Rohit Sharma and batting sensation Virat Kohli, the team is led by the triumphant captain of the World Test Championship 2023.

The team is dominated by five Australian stars, featuring Cummins, WTC Final centurion Travis Head, opener Usman Khawaja, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and pace bowler Mitchell Starc. Khawaja, the sole player to surpass 1,000 Test runs in 2023, secures a spot for the second consecutive year with impressive stats: 1,210 runs at an average of 52.60, including three centuries. The Australian duo of Head and Carey, key performers in the WTC Final, also secures positions in the lineup.

The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year boasts the inclusion of India's top-ranked spinner R Ashwin, competing for the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year award alongside former England captain Joe Root, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head. The team also features two players each from England and India, with the selection of Ravindra Jadeja and Stuart Broad.

Partnering Khawaja at the top of the order is Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, while New Zealand's star batsman Kane Williamson claims the number three batting position. The Test team showcases the international diversity of cricket talent, representing five different teams.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023:

Usman Khawaja

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kane Williamson

Joe Root

Travis Head

Ravindra Jadeja

Alex Carey (WK)

Pat Cummins (C)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Mitchell Starc

Stuart Broad

