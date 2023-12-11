Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH)

    Ravi Shastri, the iconic voice of cricket commentary, makes a return to commentary by joining Fox Cricket for the Big Bash League 2023 and the Australia-Pakistan Test series.

    Ravi Shastri has taken his commentary to new heights by joining Fox Cricket for the highly anticipated Big Bash League 2023 and the upcoming Test series featuring Australia and Pakistan. This move has garnered praise from former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who dubbed Shastri as the "King of commentary," acknowledging his enduring influence as the resonant voice of cricket.

    Widely regarded as one of the most esteemed voices in international cricket commentary, Ravi Shastri has left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape. With an extensive career in the commentary box, Shastri has lent his expertise to various cricketing spectacles, spanning ICC tournaments, bilateral series, and the pulsating Indian Premier League.

    Shastri's return to commentary comes after a gap of nearly five years, during which he fulfilled his coaching commitments with the Indian national team. Following the culmination of his coaching tenure post the T20 World Cup in 2021, Shastri seamlessly transitioned back into the commentary box. His resonant commentary echoed through the ICC World Cup 2023, where he collaborated with Aaron Finch to provide insightful analysis and captivating narratives.

    As the cricketing saga unfolds, fans can look forward to Shastri's continued presence in the commentary booth, with his upcoming stint in the IPL 2023 adding another chapter to his legendary career. The stage is set for Shastri to once again mesmerize cricket enthusiasts with his unparalleled insights and captivating commentary style.

