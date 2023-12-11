Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tight security at Mohammed Shami's farmhouse as hundreds gather for photo with Indian cricket star

    Amid heightened security measures, Mohammed Shami's farmhouse witnessed a massive gathering as hundreds of enthusiastic fans flocked to capture a moment with the revered Indian cricket team star.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami, hailing from humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh, transitioned from playing national-level cricket for Bengal to making a mark in the Indian cricket team. His notable performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023, despite missing initial matches, positioned him as the top wicket-taker, securing 24 wickets in seven matches.

    Renowned as India's go-to bowler in ODIs and Tests, Mohammed Shami's popularity soared post the Cricket World Cup. Recently, he shared insights into his interests and early years, expressing a fondness for travel, fishing, and driving. However, post his international cricket career, he has curtailed biking due to injury concerns.

    Reflecting on his roots, Shami reminisced about his rustic upbringing, driving tractors, buses, and trucks in the fields. Despite his rise to fame, he remains connected to his origins, as evidenced by the massive turnout of fans at his farmhouse, where security was heightened for a photo session.

    Shami disclosed the challenges he faced during selection trials in Uttar Pradesh, where his brother's bold response to the chief selector's unconventional condition led to his exclusion. Determined, Shami moved to Calcutta at 14-15, seeking opportunities to play. His journey involved various trials, including playing on a short run-up cement pitch at Arun Lal academy and receiving a meager sum of Rs 25,000 from a club official amid financial struggles.

