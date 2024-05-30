Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Aap chhakke kyu kha rahe hain itne?': Fan embarrasses Pakistan's Shadab Khan on camera (WATCH)

    A viral video from England, where Pakistan is playing a T20I series, shows cricketer Shadab Khan caught off guard by a fan's unexpected question. The clip, which has taken social media by storm, features a female fan posing for a photo with Shadab before asking, "Why are you getting hit for so many sixes?" leaving the leg-spinner stunned and speechless.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 30, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    A viral video, presumably from England where Pakistan is currently playing a four-match T20I series and trailing 1-0 after three games, shows Shadab Khan in an awkward moment. The clip features a female fan posing for a picture with Shadab, seemingly waiting for her chance to ask a surprising question.

    Shadab Khan, Pakistan's all-rounder known for his leg-spin, was caught off guard when the fan first requested a photo and then suddenly asked, "Aaap chhakke kyu kha rahe hain itne? (Why are you getting hit for so many sixes?)" This left Shadab stunned and speechless.

    The fan didn't stop there, adding, "Form mei wapis aayein, perform karein. Wickets leni hain aapne (Return to form, perform, you have to take wickets)."

    The series has been affected by bad weather, with the first and third T20I matches being abandoned. England won the second match by 23 runs. The fourth and final match is scheduled for Thursday at the Kennington Oval in London. Following this, both teams will head to the US for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

