'Can I bring my girlfriend to IPL': Gautam Gambhir reveals this KKR star's first words

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the IPL 2024 title, defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final on Sunday in Chennai. KKR's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, heaped praise on star all-rounder Sunil Narine, who played a pivotal role in the team's triumph. Narine was named the 'Most Valuable Player' of IPL 2024, with 488 runs and 17 wickets under his belt.

Gambhir, who has a long-standing camaraderie with Narine, reminisced about the early days of their partnership at KKR. As the captain of KKR during their IPL victories in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir witnessed Narine's evolution firsthand.

"Me and Narine are similar characters, and so are our emotions," Gambhir shared in an interview with Sportskeeda. "I still remember when Narine first joined the IPL in 2012. It was in Jaipur, and we were heading to practice. I invited him for lunch, and he was so shy that he didn't utter a word. Eventually, his first question was, 'Can I bring my girlfriend to the IPL?'"

Gambhir emphasised their strong bond, describing Narine as more than just a teammate. "He was so quiet that first season, but now, we can talk about anything. He is like a brother to me. I don't see him as a friend or a teammate, but as a brother. If either of us needs something, we're just one call away. We share a relationship built on mutual understanding and trust. We aren't flamboyant; we simply do our job and return."

Highlighting Narine's consistent value to the team, Gambhir added, "What can I say about him? Even if he didn't win the 'Most Valuable Player' award, he would still be KKR's MVP. His stats are impressive, but his contribution to KKR extends beyond numbers. The world has witnessed his talent as an all-rounder, and I believe Narine has much more to offer to KKR and world cricket."

Under Gambhir's mentorship, Narine has rediscovered his form, making significant contributions to KKR's latest IPL triumph. The strong bond between Gambhir and Narine continues to be a cornerstone of KKR's success.

