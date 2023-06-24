Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt buys Cricket Team; Harare Hurricanes set to compete in the T10 League

Renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has ventured further into the world of cricket by acquiring his second cricket team in the rapidly growing T10 league, which is currently hailed as the fastest format of the game.

Adding to his diverse business portfolio, Sanjay Dutt has recently purchased the Harare Hurricanes cricket team. This acquisition adds to the excitement of the T10 league, known for its explosive cricketing action. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the most-watched cricket league tournament, the Zimbabwe T10 format is gaining popularity as the fastest version of the game.

Sanjay Dutt's newly acquired team, the Harare Hurricanes, will participate in the Zim T10 cricket league. In this venture, he will co-own the team with Sohan Roy, the Founder of Aries Group of Companies. It's worth noting that this is Sanjay Dutt's second cricket team ownership endeavour.

Speaking at a media interaction following the team's purchase in Zimbabwe, Sanjay Dutt expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Cricket is akin to a religion in India, and as one of the major cricketing nations, I believe it is our responsibility to expand the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich cricketing history, and it brings me immense joy to be associated with it and provide fans with an exhilarating experience. I am eagerly looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes' success in the Zim Afro T10 league."

The deal to acquire the Harare Hurricanes is expected to be a multi-crore contract, underscoring the significance of the investment. Prior to this venture, Sanjay Dutt is one of the owners of the cricket team named Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistani Super League.

The Zim Afro T10 league marks franchise cricket's introduction to Zimbabwe, featuring five privately-owned teams competing for the coveted top prize. The other four teams in the tournament are Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, and the Joburg Lions.

