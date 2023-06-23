Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Raina makes culinary debut with an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam

    Suresh Raina's Indian restaurant in Amsterdam, known as "RAINA," offers a delightful dining experience for lunch and dinner, with options for both takeaway and fine dining.

    Suresh Raina makes Culinary Debut with an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Indian cricketing legend Suresh Raina has unveiled his latest entrepreneurial endeavour, a new Indian cuisine restaurant located in the capital city of the Netherlands, Amsterdam. The former CSK star has named the restaurant ‘RAINA’.

    Raina turned to Twitter to share the exciting news, expressing his immense joy in introducing "Raina Indian Restaurant" and highlighting his deep-rooted passion for food and cooking.

    “Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart." Raina said. The latest venture adds to the fusion that Suresh Raina presents in his love for Cricket and food.

    “Join me on this extraordinary journey as we embark on a flavoursome adventure together." Raina added.

    Raina's relation with the Netherland's capital city is not new. He was a regular visitor to the city when his wife Priyanka worked in a bank in Amsterdam. The former CSK star, also shared a video on the International Day of Yoga, capturing the spirit of the occasion in the Dutch capital.

    Raina’s Indian Restaurant, situated in Amsterdam, offers a delightful dining experience with options for lunch and dinner. The establishment also features a takeaway section for those seeking convenient meals on-the-go, as well as a refined fine dining section for a more elevated culinary experience.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up; ODI squad also announced

    Here are some other famous cricket players who have ventured into the restaurant business:

    Fellow Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also owns a chain of multi-cuisine restaurants called "Nueva." The restaurants, located in New Delhi and Mumbai, offer a fusion of global cuisines with a contemporary twist.

    Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian all-rounder has ventured into the hospitality industry with his restaurant called "YouWeCan Ventures." Located in Chandigarh, India, the restaurant features a sports lounge and offers a diverse menu.

    Another Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar owns two popular restaurants in Mumbai, India. "Tendulkar's World" and "Sachin's" offer a variety of cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, and Continental.

    Also Read: The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
