Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's 60 propels India to 181/7; social media exultant

    India is taking on Pakistan in Sunday's Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Indians have posted a commanding total of 181/7, thanks to Virat Kohli's exceptional knock of 60, while social media is exultant.

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli 60 propel India to 181/7 against Pakistan; social media exultant-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 9:54 PM IST

    It was an outstanding batting performance by India against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After being asked to bat first, India posted a substantial total of 181/7, thanks to former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli's rock-solid knock of 60. As a result, he slammed his 32nd Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, which was his consecutive half-century. His innings came off 44 deliveries, including four fours and a six at a strike rate of 136.36. Consequently, social media was exultant with this knock and praised him.

    Because of this knock, Kohli scripted some records:

    • He has the most 50-plus scores in T20Is (32).
    • He scored the highest T20I half-centuries than any other Indian against Pakistan (4).
    • He also has the join-most 30-plus scores against Pakistan in the format, alongside Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill (7).

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - PANDYA, HOODA, BISHNOI RETURN AS INDIA ASKED TO BAT

    Besides Kohli, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma also scripted a couple of records with his innings of 28:

    • He has not struck the most sixes for India in the opening over in T20Is (9).
    • He and KL Rahul (28) have been involved in most T20I 50-plus partnerships (14).

    As for the match, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam invited India to bat first, as Rahul and Rohit put on 54 for the opening wicket. It was followed by a couple more 30-plus stands between Kohli-Rishabh Pant and Kohli-Deepak Hooda, as India managed 181/7. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Shadab Khan bagged a couple.
    Brief scores: IND 181/7 (Kohli- 60; Shadab- 2/31) vs PAK.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 9:56 PM IST
