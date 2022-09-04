Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Pandya, Hooda, Bishnoi return as India asked to bat

India is facing off against Pakistan in Sunday's Super 4s of the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. The Indians have been asked to bat first by the Pakistanis. The Men in Blue have three changes, with Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi returning.

It will be another thriller as arch-rivals India and Pakistan collide in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It would be their second meeting in the tournament, having met in their Group A opener last Sunday at the same venue, with the Indians having the upper hand, winning by five wickets. As for this clash, the Pakistanis have won the toss and have invited their arch-rival to bat first. In the meantime, the Men in Blue have made three changes to the side. One of the changes happens to be forced after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to an injury.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said, "We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor. That's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - a change for us, with Hasnain coming in."

In comparison, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remarked, "We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format. You must be on the money, not worry about external pressures. We can't control injury; Jadeja has been ruled out, and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI. Hardik [Pandya] comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game, and so does Ravi Bishnoi."

Playing XI

IND: KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.