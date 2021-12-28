Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

Australia romped up commanding innings and a 14-run win over England on Tuesday, Day 3 of the Ashes Boxing Day Test against England. It has allowed Australia to retain the urn. Here are the observations.

It was a monumental win by Australia. On Tuesday, it shattered England by an innings and 14 runs on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test of 2021-22 Ashes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As a result, Australia has won the series and retained the urn. Meanwhile, it was pacer Scott Boland, whose six for dismantled the English, as we analyse some of the striking observations from Day 3.

Boland - The king of MCG?

Boland claimed just a wicket in the first innings. However, he was brutal in the second, scalping six for just seven runs, leaving the visitor baffled. Notably, it was his debut Test, and it happened to be a tactical one, given his flawless First-Class (FC) record at the ground. He lived to his impression and churned out his career-best figures in the format. But can he be dubbed as the new king of MCG? You take the call.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

What went wrong with England's batting?

The English batting was notable for being clueless throughout the Test and the series. Moreover, the collapse was unjustified, given its strong batting line-up. However, most of its problem lies in the top-order, as the openers have barely fired along with number three. While it piles pressure on the middle-order, it is not always possible for the latter to rescue.

Aussie bowlers have been impeccable

However, the host deserves credit for seamless bowling more than the visitor's batting howlers. Executing the plans flawlessly, bowling in the right areas, and exploiting the conditions perfectly by moving the ball away and tempting the batters to fall for it was some excellent bowling by the Australians. Evidently, it has been a remarkable comeback after being left frustrated by the Indians earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

England needs to curb its downward spiral

England has been on a downward spiral in the longest format. It has managed to win just a Test series this year. It hasn't clicked this year, be it home or away, while skipper Joe Root and seamer James Anderson have been the saviours for the side of late. It must note that things cannot continue to run like this forever, and the English management needs to make some harsh calls, especially regarding having some consistency in terms of possessing players in the XI.