Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

Australia has rattled England on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test of Ashes by an innings and 14 runs on Tuesday. Scott Boland's six-for has allowed the host to retain the urn. Here are the records scripted.

It was a sensational effort from Australia, as its bowlers were deadly to rattle England on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test for the Ashes 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. Pacer Scott Boland claimed a six-for in the second innings to subdue the English, as the Australians won by an innings and 14 runs. Consequently, the host retained the urn as the Twitter world was left dumbfounded.

England was struggling at 31/4 at stumps on Day 2. While the visitor seemed to control the Test just over an hour before the end of Monday's play, it all changed within the next hour, with the top-order departing for single figures. On Tuesday morning, skipper Joe Root (28) and Ben Stokes (11) bid to save England from the embarrassment, but to no avail.

While seamer Mitchell Starc got rid of Stokes, Boland sent Root back to end things for the English seemingly. It was a mere formality towards the end, as Boland cleaned up the remaining England batting line-up, claiming six and registering his career-best figures on debut. The Aussies were delighted, much to the celebration of the MCG crowd.

The job to retain the urn was dusted in just seven sessions of this Test and 12 days in the series. As the visitor stares at a new low and aims to buckle up for Sydney on January 5, the host will be determined to hand more humiliation to England and get the job done 5-0. Meanwhile, here are some of the notable records scripted.

