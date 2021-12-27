Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

Australia continued to dominate things on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against England of the Ashes. The English are on the verge of a series loss. Meanwhile, we analyse the talking points from Day 2 here.

It has been sheer domination from the Aussies. On Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against the English for the Ashes 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, Australia finished with a lead of 51 runs, while England is struggling at 31/4 in the second innings. As England stared at yet another series defeat, we analyse the talking points from Day 2 here.

Marcus Harris finding back his much-needed form

Harris had not been in the best of forms in the opening couple of 2021-22 Ashes Tests. While he was a debate for being dropped for an experienced Usman Khawaja, Cummins restored his faith in him. Harris has eventually delivered to everyone's delight, playing a solid knock of 76 that played a pivotal role in the host taking the lead. However, will he continue with the same form in the next few innings, or is it just a temporary one? It remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

Australia tail-enders looking to make a name for themselves

One notable observation in the Australian innings was that the tail-enders were ensured to contribute as much as possible with the bat. It was a bold approach from the tail-enders, and the English tail-enders should take note of this, as it has been completely opposite so far. It could turn out to be a significant factor in the series.

Pat Cummins proving why a bowling captain is better

Pacer Cummins is leading Australia for the first time, while he happens to be only one of the limited Australian bowling skippers. However, as per our analysis, it seems like having a bowler as a captain has its benefits. One of the notable advantages is that he can inspire the tail-enders to contribute with the bat and hang on.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Root edges close to record of most Test runs in a year, surpasses Graeme Smith

James Anderson at his best

Seamer Anderson has always been an essential factor for England in Australia. While he has swung the ball exceptionally well Down Under, he is doing it great this term, as his four-for in the first innings was laudable for restricting the host within a minimal lead. Notably, he is doing it better in the twilight phase of his career. A legend indeed!

England's top-order woes have no signs of improvement

The top-order of the visitor has ruffled again, with England struggling at 31/4. Haseeb Hameed (7), Zak Crawley (5) and Dawid Malan (0) have departed for single figures. Vitally, it is happening all within the first 50 runs. It's about time England considers improving upon it, or it's literally game over for it.