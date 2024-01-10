Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

    Former all-rounder Andre Adams assumes the role of Bowling Coach for the New Zealand men's cricket team during the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand's bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan, stepping in temporarily to fill the vacancy left by Shane Jurgensen post the 2023 ODI World Cup. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has enlisted former all-rounder Andre Adams as the bowling coach for the men's national side during their upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The 48-year-old, set to join head coach Gary Stead's coaching staff, will commence his role on Wednesday in Auckland. Luke Ronchi, former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, is also part of the coaching team, serving as the batting coach.

    During his playing career spanning five years, Adams represented New Zealand in one Test, 42 ODIs, and four T20Is. His extensive experience includes notable stints in the English county circuit with Nottinghamshire, Hampshire, and Essex before retiring in 2015. Adams later excelled in coaching roles, particularly credited for revitalizing Mitchell Starc's form with the New South Wales team in 2019.

    Previously, Adams served as the fast bowling coach for the New Zealand women's team during their limited-overs tour of South Africa in September-October last year. His temporary appointment addresses the void left by Shane Jurgensen, who stepped down as the New Zealand bowling coach after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

    Additionally, during the T20I series against Pakistan, Chris Donaldson (strength and conditioning coach) and Simon Insley (team performance manager) will take a break. Their roles will be temporarily filled by Matt Long, head of athlete development at Cricket Wellington, and Dave Meiring, high-performance manager at Central Districts, respectively.

    The T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to commence on January 12 in Auckland, followed by matches in Hamilton, Dunedin, and Christchurch.

