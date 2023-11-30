Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ashwin recalls Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli being in tears after World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia

    Ravichandran Ashwin shares poignant insights into the aftermath of India's defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, shedding light on the emotional scenes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin recently discussed the emotional aftermath of India's loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, revealing the heart-wrenching sight of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears. Despite an undefeated streak leading up to the final, the Men in Blue faltered against Australia, posting a modest total of 240. The bowlers struggled to contain Australia, resulting in a six-wicket victory for the opponents.

    During a conversation with S Badrinath on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reflected on the post-final moments and commended the leadership dynamics between Virat and Rohit.

    "The pain was evident. Rohit and Virat were visibly emotional. Witnessing that was disheartening. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Despite being an experienced team, everyone knew their roles and routines. The team maintained professionalism, with Virat and Rohit creating a positive atmosphere," expressed Ashwin.

    Ashwin also showered praise on Captain Rohit Sharma for his remarkable understanding of each player and the effort he invests in personal connections.

    "In Indian cricket, MS Dhoni is often hailed as one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an exceptional individual. He comprehends the preferences and dislikes of every team member. His understanding is remarkable, and he dedicates time to know each individual personally," highlighted Ashwin.

    "He invests significant effort, sacrificing sleep to participate in meetings. He takes the initiative to comprehend how to convey tactics to each individual. It's an advanced level of leadership in Indian cricket."

    As India's quest for an ICC title extends beyond a decade, with the last triumph at the 2013 Champions Trophy, the question lingers on whether 40-year-old Rohit Sharma will participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

    Also Read: Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

